Miley Cyrus' professed love of cannabis ranks right up there with Snoop Dogg’s — which says a lot. And lately, she has been professing her affection for the sticky-icky by donning Smoke Weed Every Christmas and The Tree Isn't the Only Thing Getting Lit This Year sweatshirts. Now, she’s taken to wearing the medicinal plant to a more permanent level with a tattoo of — you guessed it — a pot leaf.
The fresh ink, shared on Instagram yesterday, is tattooed on her ankle near a minimalist smiley face. The singer already has a plethora of iconographic tattoos that resemble emojis, including a pizza slice, diamond, anchor, and more. But her latest design breaks from tradition, since there's no cannabis-leaf emoji to date. Instead, she captioned the post with a series of trees. Because she's a nature lover, of course.
Advertisement