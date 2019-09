Miley Cyrus' professed love of cannabis ranks right up there with Snoop Dogg’s — which says a lot. And lately, she has been professing her affection for the sticky-icky by donning Smoke Weed Every Christmas and The Tree Isn't the Only Thing Getting Lit This Year sweatshirts. Now, she’s taken to wearing the medicinal plant to a more permanent level with a tattoo of — you guessed it — a pot leaf.