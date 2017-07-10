Miley Cyrus Has A New Tattoo — & PETA Would Be Proud

But the star’s passion for pets doesn’t extend only to those that live in her (and fiancé Liam Hemsworth’s) home: She’s also a vocal animal-rights activist, and has been a committed vegan since 2014. She first discussed the decision during a Paper magazine interview back in 2015, when she said that she quit consuming animal products almost immediately after her beloved Alaskan Klee Kai, Floyd, was tragically mauled by a coyote while she was on tour. (She has a tattooed homage to Floyd, as well as her dearly departed pet pufferfish.)
And now, with her latest tattoo, Miley is making it clear that the animal-friendly lifestyle isn’t just a phase. She showed off the new ink in a photo posted to Instagram yesterday, with the caption, “Vegan for life!” The tattoo depicts a sunflower with leaves that form a “V,” a symbol often used to represent veganism, particularly on food labels.
Considering she once proudly declared on Instagram, “So many good plants/fruits/veggies to eat you ain't gottttta eat dead animals,” this choice in body art seems extremely on-brand. After all, PETA once posted an article with the headline, “Is Miley Cyrus the Veganest Vegan to Ever Vegan?” All signs — and tattoos — point to yes.
