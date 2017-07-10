Story from Beauty

Miley Cyrus Has A New Tattoo — & PETA Would Be Proud

Rachel Krause
Miley Cyrus’ love of animals is well-documented. Scroll through her Instagram feed and you’ll find photo after photo of her many dogs, cats, pigs, and even the occasional cow, with some friends, family, and food thrown in for good measure.
But the star’s passion for pets doesn’t extend only to those that live in her (and fiancé Liam Hemsworth’s) home: She’s also a vocal animal-rights activist, and has been a committed vegan since 2014. She first discussed the decision during a Paper magazine interview back in 2015, when she said that she quit consuming animal products almost immediately after her beloved Alaskan Klee Kai, Floyd, was tragically mauled by a coyote while she was on tour. (She has a tattooed homage to Floyd, as well as her dearly departed pet pufferfish.)
Vegan for life! ?

And now, with her latest tattoo, Miley is making it clear that the animal-friendly lifestyle isn’t just a phase. She showed off the new ink in a photo posted to Instagram yesterday, with the caption, “Vegan for life!” The tattoo depicts a sunflower with leaves that form a “V,” a symbol often used to represent veganism, particularly on food labels.
Considering she once proudly declared on Instagram, “So many good plants/fruits/veggies to eat you ain't gottttta eat dead animals,” this choice in body art seems extremely on-brand. After all, PETA once posted an article with the headline, “Is Miley Cyrus the Veganest Vegan to Ever Vegan?” All signs — and tattoos — point to yes.
