Following the announcement that she's going to star alongside Henry Golding in a new Paul Feig rom-com, Emilia Clarke revealed to her followers that she's still a Game of Thrones girl at heart. She recently got a tattoo from renowned LA tattoo artist Dr. Woo of three small baby dragons. She is now and forever the mother of dragons, whether or not she's currently gnashing her teeth as prospective queen Daenerys Targaryen.
Clarke shared a photo of her new tat to her followers last night, noting that the tat will ensure that she never forgets her babies. Clarke actually told us this would happen: In a May interview on Live! with Kelly and Ryan, she confessed that she had plans to get a dragon tattoo, a salute of sorts to her years playing a dragon mom on Game of Thrones.
The tattoo could be more than a salute, though. What if this means that her dragons, one of which transformed into an ice beast, are the only survivors of the show? Only season 8 of the show can tell.
Clarke joins a long line of actors who've gotten ink in honor of their particularly grueling roles. See: The cast of The Fellowship of the Ring, who got matching tattoos in honor of, uh, the quest to destroy that pesky One Ring to rule them all. And within the Game of Thrones, Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner, who play sisters on the show, already have matching tats in honor of the day they were cast in the show. (Turner also recently got a tattoo of a direwolf, sending fans into mass hysteria at the prospect of a spoiler.)
The best news, though, is that if Clarke ever writes a memoir, she can title it "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo." Congrats are in order.
