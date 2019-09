Headey, unfortunately, echoes Williams’ sentiments. On an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she revealed she’s the only one rooting for Queen Cersei to keep hold of the Iron Thrones, because “someone has to.” She revealed that she was the 12th cast member to finish shooting — and with a show that has a huge cast, that could mean that Cersei dies very quickly. Or it could mean that, out of the main characters, Cersei clings to life till the icy end. Still, her overall demeanour as she talked about her character’s wrap isn’t happy or hopeful or nostalgic — her attitude is screaming, “Folks, you have no idea what’s coming.”