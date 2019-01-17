However, this time around, the conversation around Lyanna shifts. With Ned and Robert, the Rhaegar The Kidnapper And Monster narrative is taken as fact. When Sansa finds the feather, things are no longer so cut and dry. She parrots the accepted Rhaegar-Lyanna story to Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish (Aidan Gillen), and he responds with a quiet, telling smile. He then immediately changes the subject. Clearly, Littlefinger knows something. It’s one of the first moments in Game Of Thrones where it’s suggested the version of history we’ve heard for years may not be the whole truth. Just one season later, that suspicion is confirmed with the “Winds” flashback to Lyanna’s birthing bed.