What is the Untethering? It's obviously important, because Peele refuses to tell us. Could it connect to the Sunken Place of Get Out , and the severing of control from one's body? The Rorschach test artwork that follows does suggest the film may be focused on the brain in some capacity... which was also a big focus of Get Out. If Us really is a secret sequel... it would certainly make sense why Peele is keeping it so under wraps.