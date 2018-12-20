After winning an Oscar for 2017's Get Out, Jordan Peele has prepared more nightmare fuel. Will his upcoming movie Us be just as terrifying as his directorial debut? From everything we know about it, it's possible we may never sleep again.
Peele has been notoriously tight-lipped about the plot of Us — Elisabeth Moss, who will star alongside Lupita Nyong'o, once joked that Peele would be out for blood should spoilers be leaked by the cast — but he's finally teased some deets about his upcoming project.
"I wanted to do something that was more firmly in the horror genre but still held on to my love of movies that are twisted but fun," Peele told Entertainment Weekly of his upcoming film, which he called a "monster mythology."
In terms of plot, the Us team would only reveal that it centres on Adelaide (Nyong'o) and Gabe Wilson (Winston Duke), who take their children on a beach vacation. However, after Adelaide gets home from the beach, she becomes overwhelmed with the feeling that something is very, very wrong. That feeling is seemingly confirmed when the Wilsons see four people, dressed in all red, standing outside their home.
EW also published another photo from the film, which features Adelaide covered in blood, chained, and ready to fight.
While Peele won't tease more than that, the social media team at production company Blumhouse certainly can. Enjoy this (spoiler-y?) message and scissor-centric accompanying video.
"Join the Untethering and get ready for a new nightmare from the mind of @JordanPeele, writer/director of Get Out. The trailer for Us drops Christmas day. #WatchYourself."
Join the Untethering and get ready for a new nightmare from the mind of @JordanPeele, writer/director of Get Out. The trailer for Us drops Christmas day. #WatchYourself pic.twitter.com/Vr09N5deUR— Blumhouse (@blumhouse) December 20, 2018
What is the Untethering? It's obviously important, because Peele refuses to tell us. Could it connect to the Sunken Place of Get Out, and the severing of control from one's body? The Rorschach test artwork that follows does suggest the film may be focused on the brain in some capacity... which was also a big focus of Get Out. If Us really is a secret sequel... it would certainly make sense why Peele is keeping it so under wraps.
That being said, it's also very likely that Us is a completely new, equally horrifying story from the brain of Peele. It may even be more horrifying. The trailer for Us hits the internet December 25, so we'll place our official bets then.
