Towards the end of Game Of Thrones season 7, it was easy to get swept up in the accelerated love story of Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). She saved him from the Night King! He metaphorically bent the knee from his sick bed! They had the kind of sex that had people questioning their opinions on aunt-nephew accidental incest!
But, there was one little problem looming over these two very related lovebirds: The Lady Of Winterfell, Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner). While Jon was handing over the expansive North to his new girlfriend, the woman currently ruling the region was none the wiser.
Well, we finally know how Sansa — technical true heir to Winterfell, considering Jon's actual parentage — will respond to Jon's decision come Game Of Thrones season 8. Sansa is apparently okay with it.
HBO premiered a brand new network trailer during the 2019 Golden Globes, and the video gave fans their first look at actual footage from Thrones' final season. In the short clip, we see Dany, Jon, and Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen) finally arrive at Winterfell with their massive host. "Winterfell is yours, your grace," Sansa says. A pleased Dany responds with a tight smile.
However, Jon still looks a little suspicious of his suddenly very permissive "sister." Considering this is Game Of Thrones, he's right to question his relative's motives. Thankfully, the fun of Thrones season 8 will be figuring out if Sansa Stark is playing a much bigger game than five seconds of footage suggests (she totally is).
You can watch the clip, along with new footage from Big Little Lies season 2 and our first look at Zendaya's Euphoria, below.
