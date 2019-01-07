Story from Beauty

Lady Gaga's Huge Back Tattoo Was On Full Display At The Golden Globes

Megan Decker
Photo: Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank.
We didn't know what to expect from Lady Gaga at this year's Golden Globes, but even before Ryan Seacrest kicked off the pre-show coverage there was this palpable suspicion that the musician-turned-actress would step out of her stretch limo in a shows-topping look that would have every red carpet paparazzo turning the camera to her.
And we were right. Not only was Gaga's silky baby blue, off-the-shoulder ballgown a real-life replica of Cinderella's, the trail of intricate black ink — sprinkled across her shoulders and down her back — gave the whole look an unexpected edge that we could only expect from a true artist.
Advertisement
In past years at big deal red carpet appearances — like the Golden Globe Awards — the Shallow singer has opted to hide or cover up her more visible tattoos. Back in 2016 when Gaga picked up a Globe for Best Actress in a Miniseries for her performance in American Horror Story: Hotel, she wore an elegant black velvet Versace gown — also an off-the-shoulder style — and chose to airbrush her body art, covering her tattoos with makeup.
Though this year — at the peak of her stardom, with multiple Golden Globe nominations for her work in A Star Is Born — it seems as thought every one of Gaga's tattoos was left uncovered and on full display.
And with that, somehow Gaga seems to have outdone herself again, upstaging Cinderella and giving us all serious tattoo envy.
Advertisement
Related Stories
Best BTS Celebrity Instagrams From Golden Globes
5 Ways To Cure Holiday Hangover Skin
The Coolest Celeb White Ink Tattoos

More from Celebs & Influencers

R29 Original Series