Lady Gaga's Huge Back Tattoo Was On Full Display At The Golden Globes

We didn't know what to expect from Lady Gaga at this year's Golden Globes, but even before Ryan Seacrest kicked off the pre-show coverage there was this palpable suspicion that the musician-turned-actress would step out of her stretch limo in a shows-topping look that would have every red carpet paparazzo turning the camera to her.
And we were right. Not only was Gaga's silky baby blue, off-the-shoulder ballgown a real-life replica of Cinderella's, the trail of intricate black ink — sprinkled across her shoulders and down her back — gave the whole look an unexpected edge that we could only expect from a true artist.
In past years at big deal red carpet appearances — like the Golden Globe Awards — the Shallow singer has opted to hide or cover up her more visible tattoos. Back in 2016 when Gaga picked up a Globe for Best Actress in a Miniseries for her performance in American Horror Story: Hotel, she wore an elegant black velvet Versace gown — also an off-the-shoulder style — and chose to airbrush her body art, covering her tattoos with makeup.
#GoldenGlobes @ladygaga Golden globes 2016 will always be one of my favorite looks ever in custom @Versace pic.twitter.com/upFRG6B26o— ?Gemma? (@gemmaeilis) January 6, 2019
Though this year — at the peak of her stardom, with multiple Golden Globe nominations for her work in A Star Is Born — it seems as thought every one of Gaga's tattoos was left uncovered and on full display.
Lady Gaga is here! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/3FrdKgUQUA— Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) January 6, 2019
And with that, somehow Gaga seems to have outdone herself again, upstaging Cinderella and giving us all serious tattoo envy.
