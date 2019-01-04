Small and delicate tattoos are all the rage right now, and they're especially perfect for anyone looking to get some ink without getting too much attention. Their hidden placement — often behind the ear, on the finger, or the back of the arm — can lend an edgy sense of mystery to them, even more so when they're done in white.
White tattoos are practically invisible, which is why it may come as a surprise to learn that a ton of It girls, like Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne, and Shay Mitchell, have them.
Ahead, we've rounded up our favorite celebrity white tattoos (plus a few examples from those without a checkmark next to their Instagram handle) that'll make even the most body art-averse maybe, just maybe, start to change their tune...