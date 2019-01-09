Kendall Jenner's Skin Guru Spills Her 5 Tips For Clearing Acne Fast

Update: During the Golden Globes this past Sunday, Kendall Jenner was announced as the new face of Proactiv, following in the footsteps of stars like Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Adam Levine, and Jessica Simpson. In November, we spoke to dermatologist Christie Kidd, who treated Jenner in 2018, for her tips on clearing up acne-prone skin.
This story was originally published November 3, 2018.
Kendall Jenner's acne used to make headlines. Heavily-zoomed paparazzi photos magnifying barely-there chin zits became front-page news stories, tied to tired captions like, "Supermodels, they're just like us." She was even bullied for her barely-visible breakouts on social media, to the point of having to step in to shut down the negativity herself.
But you — and the Twitter trolls — may have noticed that Jenner's skin has done a complete 180 recently. At first, she owned her acne; then, she managed to kick it, leading to headlines that are less "just like us" and more like "glowy" and "radiant." So what changed? The answer: Christie Kidd, dermatology PA and Hollywood's resident skin-care expert. Kidd says that the supermodel walked into her office at a time when she was dealing with a particularly bad cycle of breakouts, and left with a simple regimen that changed her skin forever.
If you can't make it to Beverly Hills for an in-office consultation with Kidd, we have the next best thing: We asked the sought-after pro to break down her top 5 tips for healing acne and the specific active ingredients that work. It's surprisingly simple — scroll through and see.
