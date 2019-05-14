The Perfect Tattoos For People Who Hate Tattoos

Megan Decker
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images.
Small and delicate tattoos are all the rage right now, and they're especially perfect for anyone looking to get some ink without getting too much attention. Their hidden placement — often behind the ear, or on the finger — can lend an edgy sense of mystery to them, even more so when they're done in white.
White tattoos are practically invisible, which is why it may come as a surprise to learn that a ton of It girls, like Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne, and Shay Mitchell, have them.
Ahead, we've rounded up our favourite celebrity white tattoos (plus a few examples from those without a "k" or "m" next to their Instagram follower count) that'll make even the most body art-averse maybe, just maybe, start to change their tune...
Related Stories
Your Perfect Summer Ankle Tattoo, Found
Exactly How These Embroidered Tattoos Look So Real
A Guide To Ariana Grande's 28+ Tattoo Collection

More from Beauty