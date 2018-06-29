Sophie Turner Says Goodbye To Sansa Stark With The Perfect Summer Cut

As the Game of Thrones cast prepares to say goodbye to Westeros forever, some of the actors are brainstorming how exactly they'll bid adieu to their timeless characters. Emilia Clarke went platinum blonde and super-short (a decision she regrets for obvious reasons) and Kit Harington plans to ditch his Jon Snow beard for good (the horror, right?). As for Sophie Turner, a.k.a. our Sansa Stark? Well, let's just say you won't see her with red hair again any time soon.
Just yesterday, Turner debuted a new haircut and color on Instagram that look both awfully familiar and very trendy. Let's start with the color: a cool, icy blonde that's somewhere between Daenerys Targaryen and Leighton Meester. Wella Professionals colorist Sonya Dove explains in a press release that the color was meant to be young and fresh, like Turner, utilizing cooler tones to bring out the actress' blue eyes.
Advertisement
But Turner has always preferred being a blonde — at least when she's not filming for role that requires something else. Needless to say, it's the drastic cut that has fans stampeding into her Instagram comments.
When we asked Christian Wood, Wella Professionals celebrity stylist, about the new textured lob, he credits most of the inspiration to the fact that, up until now, Turner could never go for something like this (thanks a lot, Sansa). “For all the years she’s been doing Game of Thrones, we’ve had to keep Sophie’s hair long," he tells us. "Now she’s really having a coming-of-age moment and it was our time to try something dramatically new and different." His goal: to create something bold, with the kind of shock factor you've never expected from her before.
Now, the only question left is how she'll style her hair for her wedding to Joe Jonas... and will she go for a GoT-reminiscent theme like her on-screen bro and his new wildling bride?
Advertisement