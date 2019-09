Sophie Turner Says Goodbye To Sansa Stark With The Perfect Summer Cut

When we asked Christian Wood , Wella Professionals celebrity stylist, about the new textured lob, he credits most of the inspiration to the fact that, up until now, Turner could never go for something like this (thanks a lot, Sansa). “For all the years she’s been doing Game of Thrones , we’ve had to keep Sophie’s hair long," he tells us. "Now she’s really having a coming-of-age moment and it was our time to try something dramatically new and different." His goal: to create something bold, with the kind of shock factor you've never expected from her before.