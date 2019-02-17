If You Haven’t Seen Kelly Clarkson Covering “Shallow” Yet Have You Even Lived?

Another weekend, another version of the biggest track from A Star Is Born to give us chills. Last weekend, we had Lady Gaga performing “Shallow” at the Grammys, this weekend we have Kelly Clarkson making us all question if she has an endless lung capacity to belt songs.
Clarkson posted the video on Facebook as part of her Minute + A Glass of Wine series. Turns out, Clarkson is as much of a fan of the song as we are. Before getting into the ballad, she praised Gaga and her inspiration. "I love artists. I know there's a lot of competition with artists in any industry, but there's a lot of us that just dig each other and we really get inspired by each other and what they're doing," Clarkson told the crowd. At about eight minutes and 45 seconds in, we hear the all-too-familiar picking pattern of the acoustic guitar. “I don’t have a Bradley Cooper here, so I’m just holding it down,” she tells her audience, as if the powerhouse vocals of Kelly Clarkson could do anything but slay this song.
Her warm, gravelly tone is perfect for this song as Clarkson starts off by singing both Bradley Cooper and Gaga’s parts. We all know what’s coming next. Clarkson’s voice soars the octave higher and chills. Instant chills. She sings it effortlessly, which, if anyone of you have tried to sing the song will know is no easy feat.
"It's so cool to know that someone that talented is so nice," Clarkson told the audience as she recalled a time where Gaga opened for her at a show, and Gaga wrote her a letter thanking her for the opportunity. Now, Clarkson is returning her appreciation by singing her praises and her song.
Clarkson shared that she’s been "rooting for her for a while,” and now with Gaga nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for A Star Is Born, it’s no different. The film also nominated for Best Picture and “Shallow” for Best Original Song. “I hope she wins,” said Clarkson.
