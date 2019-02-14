When it comes to tattoos — and everything else — Lady Gaga is not one for subtlety. She likes things big, bold, and full of meaning. And she proved it once again today with the addition of a massive new back tattoo. The dainty rose, which extends down the length of her spine, includes the phrase "La Vie En Rose."
Fans of A Star Is Born will immediately recognize the song title, which loosely translates to "life in pink" in French. It's what her character Ally is singing when she first encounters Jackson Maine (Bradley Cooper). And in real life, it's the same song that Gaga was singing at a fundraiser when Cooper decided she was the woman for the role.
So clearly, the song means a lot to the star, and she chose a significant day to have it inked, too. "Happy Valentine’s Day," Gaga wrote on Instagram. "A tattoo toast to 'La vie en rose'... my spinal cord is now a rose."
The artist behind this tattoo, Daniel Winter, appears to have also given Gaga a second tattoo during the same sitting: the word "G A G A" spelled out in musical notes. As she wrote on Instagram, it's a matching tattoo with her friend and manager, Bobby Campbell, but it did first have a mistake in the form of a missing staff line. However, Gaga quickly amended the tattoo to make it accurate.
While Gaga's been shy about showing off all her tattoos on the red carpet in the past, we can't help but predict that this one is going to make a rather grand red carpet entrance come Oscar night.
