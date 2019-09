New Music This Week: Kelly Clarkson Gets Her Revenge, Meet Snail Mail, & More

Clarkson dropped a new video for a track from her most recent album, and let's just say it's an Adele-style fuck you: elegant, but pointed. Classy. This is the kind of song Kelly Clarkson jumped from RCA/Sony to Atlantic to be able to release. Her longtime beef with the controlling exec, Clive Davis, comes through in the song's lyrics. He, in his own biography, revealed details on how he tried to dictate which songs she sang. The company pushed her into production with Dr. Luke, whom she famously did not get along with. Now Clarkson has a new home and a sense of self-confidence that lets her skip thinking about those who no longer matter. There's really nothing better than the sound of a free woman singing