Kesha's not the only female pop star who's had a bad experience working with Dr. Luke.
In an interview with Australia's KIIS FM, Kelly Clarkson was quizzed about collaborating with the producer (real name Lukasz Gottwald) on hits like 2004's "Since U Been Gone" and 2009's "My Life Would Suck Without You."
Clarkson made it clear that there's no love lost between her and Gottwald, whom Kesha has accused of sexual assault.
"The last time I worked with him, I only worked with him because literally I got blackmailed by my label," Clarkson revealed. "It was a really hard time for me. They were like, 'We will not put your album out if you don't do this.'
"We've clashed before," she continued, explaining her relationship with Dr. Luke. "He's difficult to work with, he's kind of demeaning. Obviously he's a talented dude, but he's lied a lot. Musically it's been really hard for me, because he will just lie to people and it makes the artist look bad."
In the end, the American Idol alum said she had to "swallow that pill" and record with Dr. Luke because she needed to support her crew. She added that the producer "never did anything" of a sexual nature to her, and that she isn't aware of what went on between him and Kesha.
That's not to say he's got her support. Clarkson's verdict is that he's "not a good guy."
