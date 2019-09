Dr. Luke takes the predictable step in flag-wrapping with his mother and sisters and of calling into question the feminist credentials of Kesha’s representation. First of all, even rapists have mothers (and sometimes even sisters), so it’s hard to see how that would be a significant piece of evidence either way. Second, it’s a little ridiculous and completely beside the point to say that Kesha’s lawyers hate women because of previous representations. Lastly, he does have a good point that this case should not be tried in public. Of course, that horse has fled the barn and the barn appears to be on fire, so it’s a little unclear what he hopes to gain by calling for the barn door to be shut. As public statements go, this is an anodyne one. The hope is that the matter can be resolved justly and Kesha can get back to making good music.Taylor Swift reached out with a large legal donation to aid Kesha’s fight for release from her Sony deal and, although it hasn’t been 100% popular, it seems to have inspired others in the Swift camp to offer help.Jack Antonoff, who collaborated with Swift on “Out of the Woods," tweeted an offer to help Kesha produce music today. Antonoff is also signed to a subsidiary of Sony, but it’s unclear whether or not this would fall within the traditional bounds of Kesha’s contract.