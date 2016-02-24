Kesha Breaks Silence To Thank Her Fans

Kesha has remained more or less mum on her ongoing and brutal legal battle with Sony and former producer and alleged rapist Dr. Luke. She has found legions of supporters, from Taylor Swift to Lena Dunham to the music community at large. Although not all the voices have been 100% positive, she keeps seeing little bits of support popping out here and there.
She broke her silence in an Instagram selfie posted today.
“I am beyond words in gratitude. thank you is not enough but it is all I have. a million times over and forever thank you. the support I have received has left my face swollen from tears. I love you all so much. ️ a statement too large for this format is coming....” she wrote in a post on the app.
She broke her silence in an Instagram selfie posted today.
“I am beyond words in gratitude. thank you is not enough but it is all I have. a million times over and forever thank you. the support I have received has left my face swollen from tears. I love you all so much. ️ a statement too large for this format is coming....” she wrote in a post on the app.
Advertisement
Though rulings have not been in her favor, the rapper and songwriter seems to be on the path towards finding remedy. It’s inconceivable that, after this groundswell, Sony wouldn’t figure out a way to get Kesha into the studio and out of her relationship with Dr. Luke. At a certain point, her fame and talent will outweigh whatever bad feelings executives should have about the legal ugliness.
What remains to be seen is if Kesha will come to the negotiating table with a company that seems intent on her working with a man who she says roofied and raped her.
What remains to be seen is if Kesha will come to the negotiating table with a company that seems intent on her working with a man who she says roofied and raped her.
Advertisement