This Is What Kesha Sounds Like Without Dr. Luke

Kesha’s talent as a songwriter is unimpeachable. Her contribution, uncredited, to “Right Round” made the song what it is today. The opening to “TiK ToK” used to be a morning favorite. Who doesn’t want to wake up feeling like P. Diddy? (We'll take a pass on the Jack Daniel's teeth brushing though.)As she struggles to bounce back after Friday’s ruling in favor of Sony , she’s found a bevy of support from people throughout the media . In the spirit of Jack Antonoff’s offer to leak new music as a way of fighting against Sony, people are now remixing her songs to cut out the production of her alleged rapist, Dr. Luke.NYC musicians We Are Temporary released this remix of “ Die Young ” without Dr. Luke’s production. The result is a lot darker and weirder, but no less anthemic. The song’s lyrics take on a newer, more haunting quality in light of Kesha's legal troubles. Now, the message of hedonism and carpe noctem seem either prophetic or tragically ironic. Either way, the new track is worth a listen. Check it out below.