This Is What Kesha Sounds Like Without Dr. Luke

Kesha’s talent as a songwriter is unimpeachable. Her contribution, uncredited, to “Right Round” made the song what it is today. The opening to “TiK ToK” used to be a morning favorite. Who doesn’t want to wake up feeling like P. Diddy? (We'll take a pass on the Jack Daniel's teeth brushing though.)
As she struggles to bounce back after Friday’s ruling in favor of Sony, she’s found a bevy of support from people throughout the media. In the spirit of Jack Antonoff’s offer to leak new music as a way of fighting against Sony, people are now remixing her songs to cut out the production of her alleged rapist, Dr. Luke.
NYC musicians We Are Temporary released this remix of “Die Young” without Dr. Luke’s production. The result is a lot darker and weirder, but no less anthemic. The song’s lyrics take on a newer, more haunting quality in light of Kesha's legal troubles. Now, the message of hedonism and carpe noctem seem either prophetic or tragically ironic. Either way, the new track is worth a listen. Check it out below.
