Kelly Clarkson Breaks Down & Makes Everyone Cry During Her American Idol Performance

Music makes people emotional, whether it's from nostalgia, passion, or excitement. For Kelly Clarkson, singing one special song on stage during American Idol combined all three emotions, making her, hands down, the most emotional.
As you'll remember, the competition show represents something very special for Clarkson. She started her career on it more than 14 years ago when she won season one of the show. Since then, both the show and the singer have risen to new ranks of fame and recognition. Yet, as we learned in January, this is the show's final season.
Clarkson said that played into her emotional outburst while singing her song, "Piece by Piece." The song is already a moving power ballad, so add that to the fact that Clarkson is "super pregnant" and her waterworks make total sense. By the end of the song, there wasn't a dry eye in the house. Keith Urban, Jennifer Lopez, Ryan Seacrest and a contestant seated on the side of the stage all had to brush away the tears.
What an emotional night. Thanks @AmericanIdol for such a beautiful beginning & a perfect ending.— Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) February 26, 2016
"What an emotional night. Thanks @AmericanIdol for such a beautiful beginning & a perfect ending," she wrote on Twitter. It seems like this will be the last time we see Clarkson on the Idol stage, ever.
After the song, Clarkson told Seacrest, "It's a touching song for me cause I wrote it about my little girl when I was pregnant and now I'm pregnant with my little boy, which I hope comes out very soon."
The last time we saw Clarkson so emotional on an American Idol stage was when she sang "A Moment Like This" after winning the first ever title of "American Idol."
Watch the full performance below.
