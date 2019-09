Kelly Clarkson Breaks Down & Makes Everyone Cry During Her American Idol Performance

Music makes people emotional, whether it's from nostalgia, passion, or excitement. For Kelly Clarkson , singing one special song on stage during American Idol combined all three emotions, making her, hands down, the most emotional.As you'll remember, the competition show represents something very special for Clarkson. She started her career on it more than 14 years ago when she won season one of the show. Since then, both the show and the singer have risen to new ranks of fame and recognition. Yet, as we learned in January, this is the show's final season.Clarkson said that played into her emotional outburst while singing her song, "Piece by Piece." The song is already a moving power ballad, so add that to the fact that Clarkson is "super pregnant" and her waterworks make total sense. By the end of the song, there wasn't a dry eye in the house. Keith Urban, Jennifer Lopez, Ryan Seacrest and a contestant seated on the side of the stage all had to brush away the tears.