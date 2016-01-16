Fans of American Idol have already been treated to one amazing cameo in its final season. Although none of these people have the same star wattage as Kanye West, American Idolaters will have fond memories of them from seasons past.
Season One winner Kelly Clarkson will perform and guest judge on February 25, American Idol’s first live show, executive producer Trish Kinane told reporters at the Television Critics Association press tour on Friday, Vulture reports. Though she also wants to be involved in the finale, her second child is due near the show’s April conclusion so producers are still working out her schedule. Her biology will probably do that work for them, but that remains to be seen.
Since she’s been gone, the show has changed a lot. Original judges Paula Abdul, Simon Cowell, and Randy Jackson, have been replaced, at various times, by Kara DioGuardi, Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Lopez, Steven Tyler, Mariah Carey, Nicki Minaj, Keith Urban, Harry Connick, Jr.
Lopez, Urban, and Connick, Jr. remain.
Clarkson isn’t the only throwback that will be making an appearance. Kinane announced that former Idols Ruben Studdard from season two, Jordin Sparks from season six, David Cook from season seven, Kris Allen from season eight, Scotty McCreery from season ten, and Nick Fradiani from season 14 have been asked to perform duets with the current-season’s contestants during the upcoming live shows. They’ll be joined by Lauren Alaina, season ten’s runner-up when those shows air next month.
“The point about this season is that we still have to find the amazing 15th American Idol,” Kinane told the assembled. “But we also want to acknowledge the great rich history that the show has had. So, without being purely nostalgic, we are bringing quite a few of the former Idols to help the new contestants this season.”
Though the show has since been eclipsed by The Voice in terms of cultural relevancy, it’s notable for innovating the live-SMS voting that has since become a staple of competition TV shows. It’s also worth noting that the show spawned this amazing movie, this amazing song, and made this guy a celebrity.
No word yet on whether or not Simon Cowell will return to brutally disembowel the dreams of hopeful young things on live television. But we’re guessing his schedule is as tight as his t-shirts, so that might be a stretch.
