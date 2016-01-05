This Is Kanye West's American Idol Audition

American Idol teased a certain famous auditioner a few months back. Now we finally have his tryout in full.
Up-and-coming fashion designer Kanye West, who we hear is a working on some musical side projects (seriously, where is SWISH?), stopped by the American Idol open casting call when it came to San Francisco.
After introducing himself as “Kanye from the Southside of Chicago,” West told the judges that he was originally a producer. "Always wanted to rap but nobody believed in me,” he said.
His expecting wife, Kim, chatted backstage with Ryan Seacrest about her belief in hubby West. The aspiring rapper said that the song had one of the judges names in it before launching into a pretty OK rap.
“It better fucking be mine,” Jennifer Lopez said.
And it was her name. Congrats, Jen.
Thankfully, the judges liked his little performance enough to give him the nod. With some luck, he can move out of the fashion world and into music. If he wins, that big recording contract will help now that he and Kim have a couple of kids!
