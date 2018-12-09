Mariah Carey Just Broke A Record & One-Upped Herself

If all Mariah Carey wanted for Christmas was to set a new R&B chart record, she got it. The singer just became the first artist to bump herself out of the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Top R&B Albums chart.
Her 1994 album Merry Christmas, which is considered a mainstay among Christmas albums, specifically for its hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” dethroned her 2018 album Caution. Her new album didn’t fall very far, though. It’s currently seated at eight. Carey’s holiday album also placed in Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, where Caution is still at No. 1, and the Billboard 200 in ninth and 19th, respectively.
Advertisement
Just like the annual return of candy canes, Christmas lights, and cheesy holiday movies in our Netflix queue, Carey’s Merry Christmas album, which pretty much cemented Carey’s place as the Queen of Christmas, makes its way back up the charts as we countdown the days until Christmas. Carey shared the news to her Instagram writing, “What a great early Christmas gift!”
Because one early Christmas gift is not enough, Carey’s iconic smash of a song that is required listening come every December is enjoying the top spot on Billboard’s inaugural Holiday 100 chart. In fact,“All I Want For Christmas Is You" has held it for 31 weeks straight out of the 36 weeks that the chart has existed.
Carey is definitely feeling the Christmas spirit. While getting ready to perform, she recorded herself and her team warming up to the hit single. That proves it. It’s officially impossible to not sing along to “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” even with Mariah Carey right there.
Maybe it’s time the “All I Want” lyric was changed from “Santa won’t you bring me the one I really need,” to “the number one I really need.”
Advertisement