Priyanka Chopra Revealed She Didn’t Think Her Relationship With Nick Jonas Would Last

Jonas did pick up the hint, but he told her point-blank that he understood how important her career was to her, saying, “Look, I’m not stupid. I know what you’re trying to do, but I could never be the one to tell you to cancel work because I know how hard you’ve worked to be where you are, so if you could’ve canceled it, you would’ve done it. I’ll take our friends out to dinner and we’ll wait for you, finish your meeting and come back.”