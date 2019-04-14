Priyanka Chopra Revealed She Didn’t Think Her Relationship With Nick Jonas Would Last

Priyanka Chopra, newly married to former (and forever) Jonas Brother Nick Jonas, shared at the Women in the World summit this week that she was skeptical that they would be a long-term match, Page Six reports.
“I didn’t think this would be what it turned out to be, and that’s maybe my fault. I judged a book by its cover. I think when I started actually dating Nick he surprised me so much,” Chopra shared with a laugh.
She explained that when they were on a group date early on in their relationship, she realized how truly supportive and special Jonas was.
Advertisement
“One of the first things that I think struck me about him is we were on a date, and it was time to leave…we were with a bunch of friends and I had a meeting,” she explained.
“I was like dropping things to my friends and they’re like, ‘No, don’t go to the meeting, just stay,’ and I’m like, ‘No, if someone gives me a reason enough to cancel, I’ll cancel it,’ and he just didn’t pick up the hint.”
Jonas did pick up the hint, but he told her point-blank that he understood how important her career was to her, saying, “Look, I’m not stupid. I know what you’re trying to do, but I could never be the one to tell you to cancel work because I know how hard you’ve worked to be where you are, so if you could’ve canceled it, you would’ve done it. I’ll take our friends out to dinner and we’ll wait for you, finish your meeting and come back.”
“That’s the first time anyone’s ever done that for me,” Chopra said, basically explaining why she married the supportive singer.
Chopra and Jonas married last December in two elaborate ceremonies. The couple gave an interview to Vogue and released a series of photos from their wedding to People. As is often the case with two cultures uniting, the couple had two ceremonies, one a traditional Indian ceremony, and the other a Western-style celebration with the two in custom Ralph Lauren.
The two met in 2016 via Twitter DM (as one does) and started forming a relationship. In 2017, they attended the Met Gala, sparking relationship rumors. Finally, in the summer of 2018, the two appeared in paparazzi photos together, confirming that they were, indeed, in a relationship.
Advertisement