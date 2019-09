Kiernan Shipka Just Debuted Copper Hair At The Billboard Music Awards

Turns out, Shipka is a natural brunette and just before getting the gig as Spellman, her hair was long and brown — exactly the opposite of the bright, A-line bob she's known for these days. "I had long, dark brown hair during my first audition and was really just living my best life," Shipka told Glamour in 2018. "I've always been blonde, so it was like, 'I'm free from the blond hair!' I figured if I got the role, I'd probably have to dye it, which was fine, but after my audition they were like, 'We gotta have you audition again, and we think you need blond hair for it'." So, she dyed it and never looked back — until now.