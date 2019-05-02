Kiernan Shipka Just Debuted Copper Hair At The Billboard Music Awards

After years of cool-toned blonde hair dominating Hollywood, a warmer, burnished red is trending. Just in case you didn't believe the dramatic shade would be the most-requested color in salons this spring, Hollywood cool girls — like Natasha Lyonne and Lola Kirke — have leaned into the color. Now, you can add Kiernan Shipka to that list thanks to her copper hair debut at the Billboard Music Awards tonight.
For over the last decade, the former Mad Men star has been known for her cream-soda blonde hair. Then, late last year, the 19-year-old landed the role of Sabrina Spellman on Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and continued her journey as one of the raddest blondes in the biz. But it looks like all of that has changed as of tonight when Shipka appeared on the BBMAs red carpet with an auburn hair color we've never seen her with before. Sure, she's dabbled in reds and browns, but not quite like this.
Turns out, Shipka is a natural brunette and just before getting the gig as Spellman, her hair was long and brown — exactly the opposite of the bright, A-line bob she's known for these days. "I had long, dark brown hair during my first audition and was really just living my best life," Shipka told Glamour in 2018. "I've always been blonde, so it was like, 'I'm free from the blond hair!' I figured if I got the role, I'd probably have to dye it, which was fine, but after my audition they were like, 'We gotta have you audition again, and we think you need blond hair for it'." So, she dyed it and never looked back — until now.
No word yet on whether or not she'll be able to keep this look for the upcoming third season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, but only time will tell what happens when you go into the underworld to save your warlock boyfriend, right?
