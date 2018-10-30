3 Beauty Secrets From Kiernan Shipka's Makeup Artist

Falsies Are A Prerequisite

"You have to be really good at doing individual eyelashes — and doing them quickly — to work for Mariah Carey. I was already good, but I got really good at applying a large amount of them in a short amount of time and doing them in various locations. I did them on private planes, on yachts, in the makeup chair. To this day, I can do any kind of lash, I honed that skill very early on with her. If you want to work with celebrities, you have to know how to do lashes. It's like a prerequisite. I always tell people starting out that they should learn how to do that because 90% of celebrities are going to want them, at least at some point."