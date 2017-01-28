Update: Makeup artist Kristofer Buckle hit QVC last night and magic happened. His entire line — all 20,000 units of it — completely sold out in only 45 minutes. Rumor has it that it's a show record, but either way, it caused a bit of a scramble, causing them to cut the hour-long program short. Fastest sellers include the setting spray and eyeliner/mascara duo, both in the slideshow ahead.
Buckle's reps report that due to the incredible reception they are planning a restock as fast as they can, likely in the next few months. We will update you when we know more.
This story was originally published on January 6, 2017 and updated on January 26.
What do Mariah Carey and Christina Aguilera have in common? Record-breaking careers and songs we can't get out of our heads, of course, but also the same longtime makeup artist: Kristofer Buckle. He's an industry vet who's trusted to glamorize performers like Katy Perry, Madonna, and Jennifer Lopez, plus craft red carpet looks for celebs like Blake Lively, Kendall Jenner, and Jessica Chastain.
It's safe to say he knows exactly how to create a camera-ready look that lasts, which is probably why his brand-new makeup line launching this month is rooted in lightweight formulas that won't budge through the longest concert you can imagine — which comes in handy even if you're not a pop star.
He'll be hitting QVC today to formally debut the line, but he stopped by our L.A. offices earlier this month to give us a sneak peek — and we were throughly impressed. Think: A liquid liner with a magic eraser, a scalp-covering palette (yes, celebs must perfect every inch of themselves, even a wide part), a setting spray to keep Mimi's makeup in check (no matter how stressful the show becomes), and so much more.
Warm up your singing voice, bust out the sequins, and get ready to update your makeup bag... this stuff is seriously good.