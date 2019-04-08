The last time we saw Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, she'd gotten full control of her witchy powers, but at a cost: She signed her name into the Book of the Beast, which we're guessing will have some detrimental consequences in the second season of the Netflix show. Another major plot twist between season one and two: Sabrina got a makeover. After Sabrina signed away her life to a woman named Madam Satan, her hair and makeup instantly changed to reflect her newfound power.
As if by magic, her hair turns from blonde to an icy-white — something showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said is Sabrina canon since in the comics the character's hair is platinum, not blonde. This is proof that the 16-year-old sweetheart has a wicked side that's yet to be fully unearthed — until season two, of course. Even so, her hair isn't the only aspect of her look that changes because of her darkness, so does her lipstick.
Advertisement
In season one, Sabrina's look is mostly comprised of neutral eye makeup and maybe a subtle pink lip gloss. It's only after she gives her soul to the Dark Lord that Sabrina's lipstick transforms into something much darker. Candice Stafford-Bridge, makeup department head for the show, tells Refinery29 that this otherwise minor detail is crucial to Sabrina's character arc. The character's dark side is directly reflected in her berry lipstick.
Although the dark color didn't become Sabrina's go-to until season two, Stafford-Bridge explains that the baseline for Sabrina's signature lip shade came during the half-witch's Dark Baptism way back in the second episode of season one. In the scene, Sabrina wears a stained berry shade as she prepares to join the Church of Night. "That color became the standard for her after that scene," Stafford-Bridge explains. "We based every other lip color choice for Sabrina around that."
And if you want to copy that exact shade, you'll have to spend $90 to get the look. Although Stafford-Bridge has since used other lipsticks on the character, the product she used for Sabrina's Dark Baptism is Christian Louboutin's Velvet Matte Lip in the shade Very Prive. And it's that vampy shade that inspires Sabrina's current look on the Path of Night. Who knew witches had such expensive tastes?
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Advertisement