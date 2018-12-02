It’s a new school year, but we’re getting more Sabrina in April 2019. Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) is going goth for season 2 of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina — or maybe she’s just completing her descent into full-on gothdom. In the trailer for season 2 of the hit Netflix show, Sabrina’s embracing the winter white hair she got at the end of season 1 and some slightly spookier outfits. As the newest signee of the Book of the Dark Lord, and she uses her newfound magical powers like any teen girl would: to try on lots of cute clothes. But she will also find herself in devilish love triangles and fighting Satan from inside his inner circle.
The season 2 trailer brings up more questions than answers. Sabrina seems to have moved on from Harvey (Ross Lynch) and is getting cozy with Nick Scratch (Gavin Leatherwood). Is she ready for warlock love, or will her mortal boyfriend steal her heart back? Sabrina also casts Satanic spells as part of the Church of the Night and keeps up her frenemy status with the Weird Sisters, but we’re curious about how she navigates these murky supernatural relationships. After all, black magic aside, sometimes Prudence Night is just so rude.
While she may be giving off those teen angst vibes, her bubbly personality is still the same. “Since when do you wear black? Trying to be edgy?” asks Aunt Zelda (Miranda Otto). “It’s a new year!” replies Sabrina, which presumably means lots of new chilling adventures.
The next nine episodes of Sabrina drop on April 5, 2019 on Netflix. You can check out the trailer below.
