The Spells On Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Are Real — & The Cast Has Tales To Tell

The aura of witchcraft followed the cast for the entirety of filming, even when they ventured beyond the Vancouver set. Lucy Davis, who plays Aunt Hilda, has always had experiences with the supernatural, and has even channeled her ability to communicate with energies and spirits into a practice called reconnective healing. She’s had a number of clients who hope the exposure can elicit physical, mental, and emotional changes in their health. She told reporters a story about an unnamed castmember who, along with a few other castmembers, sought out a psychic during filming and was given an uncanny message.