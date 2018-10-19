Why You Should Perform A Protection Spell On The October Full Moon

This month's full moon will rise next Wednesday, October 24, at 12:45 p.m. EST, to be exact. In nature-based faiths, it's known by several different names, including the Blood Moon, the Hunter Moon, and the Dying Grass Moon, all of which nod to this time of year, when, historically, agrarian communities would begin to prepare for the winter and watch nature slowly unwind — or, more figuratively, "die" until the rebirth that comes in the springtime.
The whole month of October is spiritually associated with death, since it's believed that this is the time of year when the veil between the worlds of the living and the dead weakens. And, on Samhain, the Pagan forebear of Halloween, that veil is at its thinnest.
Advertisement
But this month isn't just about death and demise. Viewed another way, this is simply a period of change — in nature as well as your personal life, potentially. With that in mind, you can spend October taking steps to safeguard your home and life against negativity, while welcoming in positive change. And the night of the full moon, with its expansive and illuminating energy, is the perfect time to perform such a ritual.
In her recent book, Protection Spells, Arin Murphy-Hiscock writes that any (and every) full moon is well-suited for rituals, especially ones that are intended to restore balance and safety to your living space. So, even if you don't think you'll be in a particularly spiritual mood come November, it'll be well worth your time to make a ritual part of your monthly routine. It just might help you receive and adapt to the year's regular changes.
Check out the full ritual below from Protection Spells by Arin Murphy-Hiscock, published with permission from Adams Media, a division of Simon & Schuster.
Seasonal Energy Maintenance
This maintenance spell is set to be performed every full moon, but you may vary the schedule according to your needs: solstices and equinoxes are great, or the first of every month — whatever schedule works for you. Alternately, perhaps you function best on a regular calendar-type schedule, and planning a regular cleansing on the same date every month will help you keep the rhythm. Choose a time that will work for you and blend into your schedule with the least amount of awkwardness. The point is to do it regularly — as regularly as your space requires and your schedule allows.
This maintenance spell is set to be performed every full moon, but you may vary the schedule according to your needs: solstices and equinoxes are great, or the first of every month — whatever schedule works for you. Alternately, perhaps you function best on a regular calendar-type schedule, and planning a regular cleansing on the same date every month will help you keep the rhythm. Choose a time that will work for you and blend into your schedule with the least amount of awkwardness. The point is to do it regularly — as regularly as your space requires and your schedule allows.
Advertisement
What You Need:
Incense (sandalwood, sage, frankincense, or your choice) and censer
Matches or lighter
Dish of water
1 teaspoon salt
Incense (sandalwood, sage, frankincense, or your choice) and censer
Matches or lighter
Dish of water
1 teaspoon salt
What to Do:
On the day of the full moon or the day before or following it, gather what you need. Center and ground.
On the day of the full moon or the day before or following it, gather what you need. Center and ground.
Say, “Negative energy, darkness, distrust, fear, I banish you. By the power of my will, I send you from this place.”
Carry the incense in a counterclockwise direction through your house. Step into each room and circulate counterclockwise, waving the incense smoke into corners and past large furniture with your free hand. Visualize the negativity as a murky fog that dissipates as the incense swirls into it. Repeat the words as you move throughout the house if you like.
When you reach your starting point, put down the censer. Sprinkle the salt into the water and stir it with your finger, drawing energy up from the ground and down your arm to pass from your finger into the water.
Say, “Safety, luck, health, and abundance, I invite you here. Fill this house with your many blessings. Keep us safe and well.”
Carry the dish of salt water through your house in a clockwise direction. Dip your fingers into the water and flick them into the air as you circulate through the rooms. Repeat the words as you move throughout the house if you like.
When you reach your starting point, put down the water and say, “It is done.”
Advertisement