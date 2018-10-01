Your October Horoscope, Revealed

There’s something magical about autumn — could it be Libra season? Enjoy the increased sociability that this beautiful season brings. But watch out for a potential emotional overhaul before you start frolicking into sweater weather. Venus goes retrograde on the 5th and stays that way until mid-November. She represents beauty, love, and money. Her time spent in retrograde will change your perception with these areas of your life. It’s going to be an intense period of self-discovery, as Venus will be hitting her backspin in Scorpio. Translation: You may face changes that need to happen for you to grow.
This movement through Scorpio may set off transitions that needed to happen, like, yesterday. Avoid getting overwhelmed by letting your intuition guide you. Gather your thoughts and use the 8th’s new moon in Libra to assist you with your emotions. Clear your mind and concentrate on what you’d like to do by the full moon in Taurus on the 24th. We enter Scorpio season on the 22nd, so prepare to kick things up a notch from flirty to mysterious.