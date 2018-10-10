How Venus Retrograde Will Affect Every Sign In The Zodiac

Venus retrograde is in full swing, astro buddies, and it is set to keep on swinging until November 16. In the short term, it could affect your chances at having a smooth Halloween party hookup. In the long term, the planet of love's regular backspin could hit your overall dating game, relationship, or personal aesthetic (any astrologer will tell you to avoid making any drastic changes to your look during a Venus retrograde — and that means anything from tattoos to haircuts).
There's no way to know for sure how this retrograde will affect you personally, but you can get a better idea of what Venus has in store by looking at your Zodiac sign.
Generally speaking, a planet's retrograde usually has the most subtle effects on the sign (or signs) that it rules. For example, Gemini and Virgo stand a better chance at coasting through a Mercury retrograde, while other signs may encounter greater difficulties. With that in mind, folks born under Taurus or Libra might be having an easier time with this current Venus retrograde than the rest of us.
Speaking of the rest of us, read on to find out how your sign tends to fare during Venus retrogrades