How could you party at a time when you're supposed to be mourning the dead? Turns out, people have been doing this kind of thing for centuries, Cain says. Even back in ancient Celtic communities, Samhain "really was a party for the old gods and the ancestors," he adds. "People would drink, and they would dance, and they would light fires... It could be a very somber affair, but it depends on your experience."So if you're looking to take your Halloween way, way old-school this year, it can be as simple as having a quiet dinner with friends before hitting the town. Just knowing that this time of year is particularly tied to the past and the "other side" can be enough to make your celebrations feel more significant. Cain adds that "it’s an important time of year to open up that window, but I think it’s something you can bring into your everyday life."As you prepare for Saturday's festivities, keep an eye out for signs of the supernatural or reminders of late loved ones. As Cain puts it, with any luck, you'll find "a little magic in your life — and realize that everyone you’ve ever loved is with you." We'll drink to that.