The most iconic witch group of them all, though, is undeniably the Weird Sisters who begin Shakespeare's Macbeth with the foreboding line, "Double double toil and trouble," and proceed to spin Macbeth like a top. Like the Fates in ancient mythology, the Weird Sisters in Macbeth could predict the future. And if the show is based on the original comic books, there's a chance Sabrina's Weird Sisters will possess the same power of prognostication. In the comic book series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, the Weird Sisters predict that witches will have to start having children with humans if their race is to survive.