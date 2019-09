Examples of the witch trio are all over modern pop culture, too. The Charmed Ones in Charmed, both the original show and the current CW reboot, are comprised of three witches. When Prue (Shannon Doherty) died on the original Charmed, her two sisters conveniently discover they have a secret half-sister (Rose McGowan) who can join their coven. There is no summoning "the power of three" if there are only two witches. Further proof of the witch trio abounds: The Sanderson sisters in Hocus Pocus the friends-turned-witches in The Witches of Eastwick, the Kindly Ones in Neil Gaiman's Sandman series, and even the cosmic beings Mrs. Whosit, Mrs. Whatsit, and Mrs. Which in A Wrinkle in Time . In Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Sabrina and her two aunts, Zelda (Miranda Otto) and Hilda (Lucy Davis) fit the trope's mold, too.