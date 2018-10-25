Story from TV Shows

Every Coven Member Who Has Been Resurrected In AHS, Like John Henry

Ariana Romero
Photo: Courtesy of FX.
One deniable fact has become clear during American Horror Story: Apocalypse: these Coven witches love a good resurrection! They love it even more than burning a bad witch alive at the stake — and that says something, because the AHS team loves a dramatic stake burning. In season 8 episode “Traitor” alone, there are two whole over-the-top resurrections in a single hour.
First, we find out how quip MVP Myrtle Snow (Frances Conroy) was brought back to the Apocalypse world after being burned at the stake. Then John Henry Moore (Cheyenne Jackson), a warlock introduced in AHS season 8, is resurrected from a pile of ashes. While watching all of these little magical miracles take place, it’s easy to be reminded of just how many other Coven witches have also been brought back to life during their original season and even in Apocalypse.
So, we decided to take a walk down American Horror Story lane to see just how many witches have died and still sprung back to life over the years. The answer will astound you. So keep reading for the full explanation of John Henry and Myrtle’s death, along with every other witch who had a brush with death.
John Henry is having none of it. #ahsapocalypse

John Henry Moore

Number of resurrections: 1

What happened?: In Apocalypse’s “Boy Wonder,” John Henry recognizes the evil in Michael Langdon’s (Cody Fern) magic and decides he must warn Supreme Cordelia Goode (Sarah Paulson). But, Michael’s Satanic mother figure, Miriam Mead (Kathy Bates), stops the warlock from ever delivering that message. Miss Mead murders John Henry at a gas station and burns his body, leaving only ashes behind.

In “Traitor,” the witches realize they need John Henry back, so Zoe Benson (Taissa Farmiga) uses her powers to collect those ashes. Then, leading Supreme candidate Mallory (Billie Lourd) brings John Henry back using just his powdery remains. It’s a true feat. This is Mallory’s final test of the Seven Wonders, proving she is the next Supreme — not Michael. He, is just evil.
Madison Montgomery

Number of resurrections: 2

What happened?: The first time, former Supreme Fiona Goode (Jessica Lange), slit Madison Montgomery’s (Emma Roberts) throat since she believe the teen actress was her successor for the Supreme throne. With Madison dead, Fiona could hold onto her power longer. Misty Day (Lily Rabe), a resurrection expert, and Zoe eventually find Madison’s body and bring her back to life. Hence, Madison’s iconic “Surprise, bitch,” quote.

The second time, Kyle Spencer (Evan Peters), chokes Madison to death in the season 3 finale for letting Zoe, his girlfriend, die during the Seven Wonders test. Madison remained dead until season 8, when Michael Langdon retrieved her soul from the Underworld as proof of his powers.
Zoe Benson

Number of resurrections: 1

What happened?: Speaking of Kyle killing Madison over Zoe’s death, Zoe was actually being resurrected during Madison’s death. Cordelia quickly brought Zoe to life after she was impaled on a metal fence during the Seven Wonders trials. Cordelia's fast action kicked off the Coven coven’s realization she was the Supreme all along.
Queenie

Number of resurrections: 2

What happened?: Remember when Queenie (Gabourey Sidibe) went and had inadvisable sex with an actual minotaur? And then basically died? Well, Fiona brought her back to life.

Queenie’s second resurrection was completed by Michael Langdon, again to prove his own powers. As we saw in Hotel, Queenie was murdered during her short stay at the haunted Cortez. In Apocalypse, Michael helped her soul escape — a feat Cordelia could not manage.

Michael’s ability to break Queenie out of the Cortez makes sense, since it seems to be another domain of Satan, much like Murder House. Of course Michael, son of Satan, has clout at the Cortez.
Kyle Spencer

Number of resurrections: 1.5

What happened?: Despite his heavy presence in Coven, Kyle has disappeared from the Apocalypse world for an unexplained and little-worried-about reason. But we should mention he was also resurrected after Madison murdered the college student and his much more awful fraternity brothers.

Then, Madison and Zoe brought Kyle back to life with failing results since they used various leftover body parts from the bus crash to complete their task (#FrakenBoyfriend). Eventually the duo had to bring Kyle to Misty Day so she could fix their messy work.
Misty Day

Number of resurrections: 3

What happened?: Once, Misty resurrected herself after a group of religious extremists burned her at the stake for witchcraft. Then, the Coven witches had to bring her back to life after Madison bashed her in the skull and buried her alive in a coffin. Finally, Michael Langdon traveled to hell to bring Misty back after she failed her Seven Wonders descensum trial in season 3.
Myrtle Snow

Number of resurrections: 2

What happened?: The first time, Myrtle was burned at the stake by a murder-happy Fiona Goode. She was then resurrected by the very capable Misty Day,

The second time, Myrtle requested to be burned at the stake to protect surrogate daughter Cordelia’s reputation as the new Supreme. Myrtle, you’ll remember, murdered two members of the Witches’ Council in a revenge scheme during Coven. But, two years prior to the events of Apocalypse, Cordelia put her own life on the line to bring Myrtle back. In “Traitor,” Cordelia explains she needed Myrtle to fight an imminent darkness.

That darkness, it is suggested, is Michael.
Dinah Stevens, Mallory, & Coco St. Pierre Vanderbilt

Number of resurrections: 1 (Except for Coco who has had 2)

What happened?: By the end of Apocalypse’s “Forbidden Fruit,” Dinah (Adina Porter), Mallory (Billie Lourd), and Coco (Leslie Grossman) have all been murdered during a fatal Halloween party. Dinah and Mallory were poisoned, while Coco was shot to death by her partner, whom she abandoned during the apocalypse, Brock (Billy Eichner).

The Coven witches, led by Cordelia, descend on the post-apocalyptic bunker to resurrect their “sisters,” as the Supreme says. This is where we find out all three had a past witchy life.

That's why Coco has actually experienced two resurrections, compared to Dinah and Mallory's known one. During the heiress' pre-apocalypse time at Miss Robichaux's, she choked to death on a Snowball pastry. Mallory opened Coco's throat, took the offending dessert out of Coco's body, and brought her back to life.
Bubbles McGee?

Number of resurrections: 0, for now!

What happened?: In “Traitor,” we learn that before Evie Gallant (Joan Collins) was Evie Gallant, she was Bubbles McGee, a long-time Hollywood actress and witch. Bubbles and Myrtle have been the best of friends since their teenage years. So, it stands to reason Bubbles-Evie would be resurrected with the rest of her Coven “sisters” in Outpost 3. Yet, she hasn't, as far as we can tell.

If Dinah, Mallory, and Coco are all alive again it’s difficult to believe Myrtle would leave her oldest friend’s corpse behind. It's more likely no one even knew to look for Bubbles-Evie's body, since she had been murdered before the world's worst Halloween bash.
