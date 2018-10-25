Dinah Stevens, Mallory, & Coco St. Pierre Vanderbilt



Number of resurrections: 1 (Except for Coco who has had 2)



What happened?: By the end of Apocalypse’s “Forbidden Fruit,” Dinah (Adina Porter), Mallory (Billie Lourd), and Coco (Leslie Grossman) have all been murdered during a fatal Halloween party. Dinah and Mallory were poisoned, while Coco was shot to death by her partner, whom she abandoned during the apocalypse, Brock (Billy Eichner).



The Coven witches, led by Cordelia, descend on the post-apocalyptic bunker to resurrect their “sisters,” as the Supreme says. This is where we find out all three had a past witchy life.



That's why Coco has actually experienced two resurrections, compared to Dinah and Mallory's known one. During the heiress' pre-apocalypse time at Miss Robichaux's, she choked to death on a Snowball pastry. Mallory opened Coco's throat, took the offending dessert out of Coco's body, and brought her back to life.