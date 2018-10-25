Back at Miss Robichaux's Academy for Exceptional Young Ladies, the young witches are making some discoveries about a few of their own. Coco (Leslie Grossman) has the gift of calorie counting. That’s not a joke. She can literally look at a food and tell the exact calorie count. Queenie (Gabourey Sidibe), Zoe (Taissa Farmiga), and Mallory (Billie Lourde) make a game of her skills until Coco chokes on a piece of cake and dies. Mallory literally opens her throat, takes out the piece of food that blocked her airway, and then brings the annoying fellow witch back to life. Now we know that Mallory has special powers, but none of the other witches have seen anything like this. While the witches have been rallying behind Cordelia as the only person strong enough to fight Michael, they are now beginning to see that Mallory is the next It Witch. Zoe actually thinks she could be the next Supreme.