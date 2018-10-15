Love becomes the literal vehicle for “Charmed Forever.” That previously mentioned Cupid, named Coop (Victor Webster), gives Piper a time-traveling ring that brings voyagers to past loves. While it’s technically intended for finding former romantic partners, Piper uses it to find Phoebe, whom she loves just as much, if not more, than any man. This way, she can warn her sister about the battle that will one day kill her. But, the ring accidentally takes Piper and Leo, who tags along, to the 1970s… when Phoebe was conceived by mom Patty and dad Victor (James Read).