See How The Charmed Reboot Is Reinventing Your Favorite Characters

This fall, pop culture is being swarmed by witches — and we're loving it. The black-clad coven is back in American Horror Story. Sabrina the Teenage Witch is darker than ever in her Netflix reboot, out October 26. And on Sunday, October 14 on the CW, we'll meet the brand new Charmed Ones, first made famous in the 1998-2006 WB show Charmed.