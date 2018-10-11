See How The Charmed Reboot Is Reinventing Your Favorite Characters

This fall, pop culture is being swarmed by witches — and we're loving it. The black-clad coven is back in American Horror Story. Sabrina the Teenage Witch is darker than ever in her Netflix reboot, out October 26. And on Sunday, October 14 on the CW, we'll meet the brand new Charmed Ones, first made famous in the 1998-2006 WB show Charmed.
Unlike Sabrina the Teenage Witch, which recasts the same roles with fresh actors, Charmed re-envisions the roles entirely. The two versions of Charmed share similar conceits: Three sisters discover that they're witches. Not just any witches, actually, but Charmed Ones, the most powerful trio of witches destined to protect the world from supernatural demons.
However, the CW reboot makes some significant changes. First, the action is transposed from San Francisco to the fictional town of Hilltowne, Michigan. The sisters' last name changes from Halliwell to Vera, and are played by Latinx actors. Supporting characters have been tweaked, too.