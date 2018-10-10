Yes, Charmed can be a extremely heavy handed with just how woke it can be. But, it seems the series simply wants viewers to know it’s aware of all the nightmares dominating the news and wishes it could vanquish each and every one of them. Thankfully, if always-getting-better, transcendent Jane is any proof, its sibling Charmed will eventually be able to move past its brash messaging for the kinds of subtle storylines that change viewers’ inner lives with emotion and carefully crafted subtext rather than literal sign-waving text.