Here’s the thing. Until you ask us to rewrite it like Brad Kern did weekly don’t even think of capitalizing on our hard work. Charmed belongs to the 4 of us, our vast amount of writers, crews and predominantly the fans. FYI you will not fool them by owning a title/stamp. So bye.— Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) January 26, 2018
And we wish them well. #Charmed https://t.co/4DM2Jxl9bH— Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) January 26, 2018
With all the reunion shows it seems like #charmed would be a great choice since we have the most loyal and best fans ever. But... (Cont.)— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 5, 2016
I would imagine until CBS makes a decision on their reboot a true reunion type of show will not be happening due to CBS owning the rights.?— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 5, 2016
Listen I love Charmed and the original cast but I also love witches so I’m interested to see what happens with the reboot but I just hope they do a soft reboot of like the bare bones and not the actual halliwells— tremors (@daisysjohnsns) January 26, 2018
Nothing has gotten me more excited then hearing there is going to be a charmed reboot— Tamsin (@Tamsin_rhs) January 26, 2018
I was a hardcore Charmed stan but I’m personally ready for a reboot as long as the casting is good. I love shows about witches! I’m excited for this and the Sabrina reboot.— brooke♡ (@FIopCulture) January 26, 2018
I really don’t understand why y’all want a charmed continuation. I’m so excited it’s a reboot instead!— Jeff'on (@HesABrickhouse) January 26, 2018
That's probably what makes me really mad. That they imply that Charmed wasn't feminist. I wasn't interested in the reboot before, and this ensured that I'm not going to watch it. Ever.— Vicky (@vickysg1) January 26, 2018
I'm so mad hearing about the #Charmed reboot man, they're going to totally wreck it— Alice (@exitshikari) January 26, 2018
Leave the power of three alone
Bitch, if Roseanne, Will & Grace,Mad About You can come back. Dead that trash CW reboot and give the girls THAT Netflix revival of Charmed. I want to see the return of Prue Halliwell, give the girls the constitution of the Power of Four. Bring back Cole and Constance too, NO KERN pic.twitter.com/XoyXnDCicU— Elektra (@TeenSuccubus) December 27, 2017
When I was scared about starting a new school, Charmed helped me get through it, it literally helped me make new friends as we bonded over the show. It always became my go-to place when I was in a bad place. The show had a continuous warmth which the reboot won't do.— Lucy Jayne Weaver (@LoopyJayneW) January 26, 2018