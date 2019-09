It's unclear why Combs isn't particularly happy with this reboot news, though it's possible that it's because it won't include the original cast. (Refinery29 has reached out to Combs for additional comment). It's also possible that it's because she felt The WB didn't ever give the series a proper send-off. In a 2006 interview with Entertainment Weekly about the end of Charmed, the actress revealed that she was annoyed by how the network marketed their final season