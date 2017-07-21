Some shows are getting a second life with reboot and revivals, but The CW's sisterly sorcery series, Charmed, won't be one of them.
According to E! Online, actor Holly Marie Combs posted a #tbt to Instagram that showed the three main cast members — version 2.0 — and a sad caption. It looks like those rumors that swirled around the show's return were unfounded, because Combs just confirmed that there's absolutely nothing in the works.
"I'm sorry to say that all the reboot rumors are just that...rumors," Combs wrote alongside a photo of her with Alyssa Milano and Rose McGowan, the reconstituted Halliwell sisters (sorry, Shannen Doherty).
Earlier this year, news came that Charmed was getting remade, moving the Charmed Ones from San Francisco to New England circa 1976. Combs herself even tweeted about the announcement, writing, "We wish them well," in January.
Just a month later, The Hollywood Reporter announced that the revival was being postponed until 2018, citing sources that said the script just wasn't exactly what The CW was looking for in its revival.
Then, last month, InTouch reported that both Doherty and Milano were negotiating their roles for the show, though those rumors had the show being moved to Netflix.
"They're hoping the show gets a second life on Netflix. They'd love to play moms with teenage witch daughters," a source told the magazine.
Netflix hasn't made any announcement regarding Charmed, but that doesn't mean the secretive streaming service isn't thinking about it. After all, it did pick up another CW fave, Gilmore Girls.
Combs' Intagram may have naysayers thinking that the rumors were unfounded from the beginning, but fans still have some hope. Milano and McGowan haven't shut down the possibility of bringing the Power of Three back together.
