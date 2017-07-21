I'm sorry to say that all the reboot rumors are just that.... rumors. But here's #tbt to our wood nymph days. In our defense it was really hot so we wanted to wear the least amount of clothes possible. Really hot. That's my story and still sticking to it. Still. #charmed

A post shared by Holly Combs (@thehmc) on Jul 20, 2017 at 2:33pm PDT