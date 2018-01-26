Story from TV Shows

The 'Charmed' Reboot Isn't Charming Everyone

Kaitlin Reilly
Photo: Frank Ockenfels/Spelling/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock
According to Deadline, The CW has ordered the Charmed reboot to pilot. The new series, which is based on the supernatural drama that ran from 1998 to 2006, will focus on a trio of witches living in a college town as they battle supernatural demons and fight the patriarchy. Yet the "fierce, funny, [and] feminist" show isn't sitting right with everyone — including one member of the original Charmed squad.
Former Charmed actress Holly Marie Combs, who portrayed Piper Halliwell on the series, took to Twitter to speak out against the potential new drama.
"Here’s the thing," Combs wrote on the social media platform. "Until you ask us to rewrite it like Brad Kern did weekly don't even think of capitalising on our hard work. Charmed belongs to the 4 of us, our vast amount of writers, crews and predominantly the fans. FYI you will not fool them by owning a title/stamp. So bye."
She also responded to a fan who slammed the Charmed reboot with: "And we wish them well," echoing the same statement she made over a year ago when the series first went into development.
It's unclear why Combs isn't particularly happy with this reboot news, though it's possible that it's because it won't include the original cast. (Refinery29 has reached out to Combs for additional comment). It's also possible that it's because she felt The WB didn't ever give the series a proper send-off. In a 2006 interview with Entertainment Weekly about the end of Charmed, the actress revealed that she was annoyed by how the network marketed their final season:
"It’s like, [serenely] Will & Grace is coming to an end. And 7th Heaven is ending its run. And yet Charmed gets axed! The WB never treated us well, so we didn’t expect a lot of farewell wishes and flowers or cards."
Fellow Charmed star Alyssa Milano took to Twitter in March of 2016 to state that a reunion show would not happen if a reboot did.
"With all the reunion shows it seems like #charmed would be a great choice since we have the most loyal and best fans ever," Milano tweeted in response to fans asking if the Halliwell sisters would reunite onscreen.
She added:
"I would imagine until CBS makes a decision on their reboot a true reunion type of show will not be happening due to CBS owning the rights."
Fans had mixed reactions to the CW's pilot order. Some were excited to revisit a world of witchcraft, even without the original cast:
Others, however, were firmly on Combs' side.
Should the Charmed reboot go to series, perhaps the original Halliwell sisters will change their tune — after all, is there any reason why we can't have more feminist witches in the world? Hopefully, the new show will do everyone in the original cast proud, despite their reservations.
And hey, as for that reunion — well, Netflix, are you listening? If it can't be Charmed, perhaps the original crew can reunite for a different witchy series.
