A new crop of witches is headed our way, and they're not just casting spells — they're also crushing the patriarchy.
According to Deadline, The CW has ordered a pilot for a Charmed reboot, and from its description, fans could be getting their new feminist TV icons. (Think a trio of Buffy Summers, if you will.)
The original Charmed starred Alyssa Milano, Holly Marie Combs, and Rose McGowan. (McGowan stepped in after Shannen Doherty's character left the series.) A reboot was previously developed last year at The CW, with a '70s twist on the tale of three sisters with magical powers who must battle the forces of evil.
Now, however, the series has been redeveloped, and it sounds like it will be more modern than ever. In addition to being set in present day, the show is described as "fierce, funny, and feminist," and will show the trio "vanquishing supernatural demons, tearing down the patriarchy, and maintaining familial bonds."
The potential show's timing could not be more perfect. The #MeToo movement has proved that women can change the world when they stand strong together, and it sounds like the characters on the new Charmed will place an importance on sisterhood. As if you need more good news, Jane the Virgin executive producer Jennie Snyder Urman, who used her CW series to tell compelling and authentic stories about women, will lead this project.
This isn't the only witches-on-TV news we've gotten lately. A series based on Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa's comic The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is coming to Netflix, with Mad Men star Kiernan Shipka as the iconic Sabrina, the teenage witch.
