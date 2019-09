Charmed originally aired from 1998 until 2006, when it met a pretty unsatisfying ending. Since the news of the new Charmed broke, reviews have been mixed from fans and mostly unsupportive by the original cast. Out of the show’s original three leading witches — Shannen Doherty, Holly Marie Combs, Alyssa Milano, and Rose McGowan in later seasons — each have had strong reactions to the reboot news. Spoiler: Milano and Combs are pretty peeved , while Doherty has chosen a more “ constructive” high road