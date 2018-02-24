Sorry J.Lo, But The Charmed Reboot Is Stealing Your Girl

In January, we learned the CW ordered the Charmed reboot to pilot. Now we know that actress Sarah Jeffery has been cast as one of the three sister witches.
According to Deadline, the Shades Of Blue star— known mostly for her role as Jennifer Lopez’s daughter Cristina Santos — will play Madison, the youngest of the three sisters. She joins co-star Melonie Diaz, who was also recently cast as Mel. In case you forgot, in the original series, Madison was more concerned with being a college kid and #GreekLife more than sharpening her skills as a witch.
Charmed originally aired from 1998 until 2006, when it met a pretty unsatisfying ending. Since the news of the new Charmed broke, reviews have been mixed from fans and mostly unsupportive by the original cast. Out of the show’s original three leading witches — Shannen Doherty, Holly Marie Combs, Alyssa Milano, and Rose McGowan in later seasons — each have had strong reactions to the reboot news. Spoiler: Milano and Combs are pretty peeved, while Doherty has chosen a more “constructive” high road.
In the reboot era, it seems a series is often dragged before given a chance. We saw this with Fuller House, Arrested Development, and Gilmore Girls. While some spinoffs, honestly weren’t that great (okay, maybe they were awful), one thing has been made clear: The emotional connection fans have for their favourite long-gone television shows is real.
Not to mention, most reboots are often positioned for a new, younger audience, which for the original fanbase feels like a snub. As for the Charmed reboot, details are still in short supply, though one thing we know certain: former Charmed star, Alyssa Milano will not be tuning in.
