"Rose was telling this story to reporters much earlier than this was made public," he told the audience, according to The Hollywood Reporter. McGowan alleges that Weinstein raped her at the 1997 Sundance Film Festival, breaking her NDA back in October to publicly name him for the first time. Ronan had originally filmed McGowan's claim back in January 2017, but she later declined to let him use it in his original piece. Weinstein denies all accusations of nonconsensual sex.