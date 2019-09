The memoir, which the publisher says includes details about McGowan's "constant exposure and sexualization" in the entertainment industry, comes at an apt time, too. McGowan has named Harvey Weinstein as the studio executive who allegedly raped her, and she's using the hashtag #RoseArmy to support other survivors. Her Twitter account was temporarily suspended last month , but McGowan is refusing to stay silent about sexual misconduct. And if the cover and press release for her book are any indication, she's not going to staying quiet on any of her life experiences, either.