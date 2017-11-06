HarperCollins has revealed the official cover for Rose McGowan's upcoming memoir, and it's very fitting for the star.
McGowan's book, Brave, will be released in January of next year. The Charmed star will write about her rise to fame, as well as her experience being born into a cult.
As HarperCollins' press release for the book explains, McGowan was raised in a chapter of an organization called the Children Of God, until she ran away when she was 13. McGowan was later discovered in Los Angeles, the publishing house notes. But the press release also suggests that for the actress and director, becoming a member of the Hollywood elite meant joining another "cult" of its own.
Advertisement
"My life, as you will read, has taken me from one cult to another," McGowan says in a statement for the press release. "Brave is the story of how I fought my way out of these cults and reclaimed my life. I want to help you do the same."
The publisher is advertising Brave as a "no-holds-barred, pull-no-punches account" of McGowan's life, so it's definitely one to keep on the radar.
The memoir, which the publisher says includes details about McGowan's "constant exposure and sexualization" in the entertainment industry, comes at an apt time, too. McGowan has named Harvey Weinstein as the studio executive who allegedly raped her, and she's using the hashtag #RoseArmy to support other survivors. Her Twitter account was temporarily suspended last month, but McGowan is refusing to stay silent about sexual misconduct. And if the cover and press release for her book are any indication, she's not going to staying quiet on any of her life experiences, either.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement